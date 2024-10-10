Swedish Online Pharmacy Apotea Is Said to Weigh $300 Million IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish online pharmacy Apotea AB is considering an initial public offering in Sweden as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with advisers including Carnegie Bank A/S on the preparations for the potential listing, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Apotea’s IPO could raise $200 million to $300 million, the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and details of an IPO including size could still change, the people said. A representative for Carnegie declined to comment, while Apotea didn’t respond to requests for comment.

European IPOs have seen signs of revival after a prolonged lull as issuers look to take advantage of a market rally driven by interest rate cuts. Companies in the region have raised more than $18 billion through first-time share sales so far this year, an increase of about 56% from the same period in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While deal activity has picked up this month as bankers hurry to finish deals before an expected slowdown around the US presidential election, some firms have delayed listing plans. Spanish baker Europastry SA postponed a planned IPO for the second time this year on Tuesday. Italian sneaker maker Golden Goose SpA postponed its plans in June.

Founded in 2011, Apotea is one of Sweden’s largest online pharmacies with about 900 employees. It delivers over-the-counter products and prescription drugs for humans and animals, and also offers medical advice via email, online chat and telephone.

