UK Financial Regulator Bucks WFH Trend With Extension to 2026

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s biggest financial regulator has extended its work-from-home policies until at least 2026, breaking with the return-to-office trend at many of the firms it oversees.

The Financial Conduct Authority told its roughly 5,000 staff at the end of last month that most of them could continue to spend 60% of their working days at home until at least the end of next year.

A requirement for senior managers to work at least 50% of their time at an FCA office is under review and may be updated before then, according to a notice posted on the FCA’s staff portal on September 26 and seen by Bloomberg News. The FCA also committed to a “deeper review” of its hybrid working arrangements “over the coming months and into 2025” to give staff certainty on its “long-term direction,” the notice said.

The FCA said in a statement to Bloomberg News: “To give our colleagues certainty about our long-term approach to hybrid working we’re undertaking a review, considering practices elsewhere, what the latest research shows, colleagues’ views and our organisational needs.”

Wall Street firms have been rolling back Covid-era remote working arrangements, claiming that office attendance is better for building culture, training staff and collaboration. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. asked staff to be in the office five days a week from mid 2023, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. implemented a similar policy for managing directors around then.

This summer, US banks pushed thousands of staff back into offices to help comply with regulations on supervising employees. British-focused banks have taken a less stringent approach, for example at Lloyds Banking Group Plc where office staff can be home as much as 60% of the week.

In London, office workers are typically staying home for 2.3 days a week, above several major cities including Paris and New York. While the FCA’s policies allow for more than this, staff have raised concerns, and a senior manager recently lost her legal challenge to work from home full-time.

The regulator’s location in Stratford, an east London suburb known for its shopping mall and the 2012 Olympic venues, is several miles away from the networks of finance firms in the City and Canary Wharf.

The FCA has also just emerged from a bruising period for employee relations, which saw some staff picket its headquarters in May 2022 as they unsuccessfully bid for trade union recognition.

In its memo, the FCA acknowledged that home-working could “sometimes provide a better environment for more focused work and contribute to an improved work-life balance,” but there were also benefits to being in the office. It also stressed that it was important for staff to meet the minimum requirements unless they had agreed adjustments for health or other reasons.

The UK’s other financial regulator, the Prudential Regulation Authority, has a “minimum expectation” that staff are in the office for 40% of the month but aims for 50%, according to its recruitment portal. A person familiar with the policy, who asked not to be named discussing non-public information, said it had not been established as permanent.

Read more on the future of work

--With assistance from Hannah Levitt.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.