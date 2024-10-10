Williams F1 Head to Delay Improvements Until New 2026 Rules

James Vowles during day 4 of the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood in Chichester, England, on July 14. Photographer: James Bearne/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The Williams Formula One racing team is putting off plans that would benefit performance on the track in favor of investing money in the 2026 season when new regulations are put into effect, according to team principal James Vowles.

The team, which has a storied past but has struggled for years, is betting on leaping up the standings when the rules change “at the cost of 2024 and 2025,” Vowles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Williams is “just going to get a car out there” this season and next, adding that the team won’t see a dramatic improvement on the track until 2026.

“We’ve got to do this the right way, which means we’ve got to sacrifice the now for the future,” Vowles said. “I’m confident it’s the right move for us.”

The biggest overhaul of the regulations in years is expected to reshape the championship starting in 2026 after years of dominance from Red Bull Racing and Mercedes before that. Williams will pool its resources to focus on capitalizing on those changes, Vowles said. Other teams are spending ahead of 2026, with Aston Martin signing Red Bull’s star designer Adrian Newey to a big-money contract.

Williams was founded by Frank Williams in 1977 and went on to sustained success in the 1980s and 1990s, winning multiple championships with drivers such as Alain Prost. Since then the team has generally struggled and is currently near the back of the grid.

The turnaround is being funded by US investment firm Dorilton Capital, which bought Williams in 2020. The team is led by driver Alex Albon but has signed current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for next season.

“You’ll see big shifts” in the grid positions beginning 2026, Vowles said. “You end up with a shaking-up of the order.”

The sport has seen a surge in interest in recent years, especially in the US and among younger fans, thanks to the appeal of the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive. That hype has ushered in a wave of investment into the sport that’s boosted team valuations.

Vowles said he would be open to expanding the grid to new entrants but only when all the existing teams are on a firm financial footing.

“I think we should definitely be looking at growth. My ask is only: Let’s make it sustainable for 10 teams first,” Vowles said.

--With assistance from Francine Lacqua.

