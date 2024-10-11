Boeing Plea Deal Is Now in Texas Judge’s Hands After Hearing

Attorney Paul Cassell, who represents some of the families of victims of Boeing 737 Max crashes, speaks outside the federal courthouse in Fort Worth.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s plea deal with US prosecutors over the two catastrophic crashes of its 737 Max jets is on the line, after lawyers for the besieged planemaker, the government and victims’ family members argued their cases to a federal judge.

“You’ve given me a lot to think about, and I’ll get a ruling out just as soon as I can,” US District Judge Reed O’Connor said at the end of a sometimes intense 2 1/2-hour hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, with more than a dozen family members in attendance.

Afterward the families gathered outside and held up posters with photos of the victims, some wearing the images of their lost loved ones around their necks.

If O’Connor approves the pact, Boeing will plead guilty to criminal conspiracy but avoid a trial after the Justice Department determined that the company breached a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement over the crashes. The US concluded that Boeing had failed to meet a requirement of that accord to implement an effective compliance program to prevent and detect violations of US fraud laws.

The family members have fought for years to get harsher penalties following the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019. Both crashes were linked to an obscure flight control system that Boeing later admitted it deceived regulators about.

In court on Friday, family members’ attorney Paul Cassell outlined the reasons he said the court should reject the “rotten plea deal.” He said the accord “rests on an airbrushed set of facts and conceals the truth about the case” — that “346 people died because of the lies the Boeing Company told.”

Mark Filip, a lawyer for Boeing, confirmed that the company will plead guilty and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and in spending to bolster its compliance and safety programs. He echoed the Justice Department in saying the proposal represents “the most serious provable case the department could bring.”

