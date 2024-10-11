Santander’s Head of Model Risk Mencia Is Said to Leave Lender

(Bloomberg) -- One of Banco Santander SA’s top risk experts is leaving the Spanish lender after seven years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Angel Mencia, the firm’s chief model risk officer, is set to depart at the end of the year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He and Spain’s largest bank are currently finalizing the terms of his departure, according to the people.

A representative for Santander declined to comment.

Mencia, who joined Santander from the European Central Bank, was responsible for defining and implementing all of the firm’s model risk management framework, and coordinating with supervisors and regulators.

