South African Government to Pitch for Return of Formula 1 Racing

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government plan to meet organizers of Formula 1 motor racing about the return of the sport after a three-decade absence.

The tourism and sports ministers expect to hold talks on the matter before the end of the year, possibly in Abu Dhabi, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille told reporters in Cape Town on Friday.

The authorities are considering using a portion of the Tourism Ministry’s infrastructure budget to develop facilities that would be needed to support the event, De Lille said.

“Such a project would have to get cabinet approval,” she said.

South Africa last hosted a Formula 1 race at the Kyalami race track north of Johannesburg in 1993 — the year before the country’s first multiracial elections ended decades of White-minority rule.

Formula 1’s current 24-race calendar excludes Africa — the last race it held on the continent was in South Africa.

