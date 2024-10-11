Tesla Loses Swedish Postal Blockade Lawsuit in Latest Setback

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s legal bid to lift a blockade of deliveries of license plates for new EVs has been rejected by a Stockholm court.

The blockade is part of a campaign by labor unions in the Nordic country against the US automaker as a strike among industrial workers in its workshops approaches its first anniversary. Initially kicked off by auto mechanics and technicians working for Tesla, postal workers were among several unions that quickly threw their weight behind the action.

On Friday, the court said that Swedish unions have wide-ranging rights to strike and take part in sympathy actions. These constitutional rights are a key reason why Tesla’s suit was struck down, the court said.

Tesla’s Swedish legal counsel declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The lawsuit, which was brought against the Swedish postal service, PostNord AB, is one of several legal moves the automaker started in response to the walkout. The labor actions have impeded shipments of Tesla cars, going as far as blockading work at Tesla EV charging stations and trash pickups at the automaker’s facilities.

Tesla’s efforts to circumvent the union license plate delivery blockade have had mixed results. Still, while the union has argued that they are having an effect, Tesla sales in the country remain high.

