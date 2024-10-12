DP World CEO to Join UK Investment Summit Despite Row, Sky Says

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chief executive officer of DP World Ltd., during the Business 20 (B-20) Summit in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The B-20 is a business summit associated with the Group of Twenty (G-20) leaders' meeting, scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September.

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Dubai-based logistics giant DP World Ltd. will attend a UK government investment summit despite reports that he had canceled over criticism by a minister of one of the company’s subsidiaries, Sky reported.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem will join the event in London on Oct. 14, Sky said, without saying where it got the information.

Bloomberg reported this week that DP World put a £1 billion ($1.31 billion) investment in its London port on hold after UK Transport Secretary Louise Haigh called some of the employment practices of its P&O Ferries unit “unscrupulous” and “exploitative.” Bin Sulayem was also said to be no longer planning to attend the summit.

A DP World spokesman on Friday confirmed the planned investment is under review.

The summit, convened by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is part of efforts by the new government to reposition the UK as a country that’s open for business.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.