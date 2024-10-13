Oil Falls After China Briefing With Eyes on Israel-Iran Conflict

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after China’s highly anticipated Finance Ministry briefing on Saturday lacked new incentives to boost consumption in the biggest importer, with the specter of Israeli strikes on Iran hanging over the market.

Brent declined more than 1% toward $78 a barrel after slipping 0.5% on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $75. While China promised more support for the struggling property sector and hinted at greater government borrowing, the briefing didn’t produce the headline dollar figure for fresh fiscal stimulus that the markets had sought.

Meanwhile, a Hezbollah drone attack injured about 67 people in Israel. That comes amid reports that the nation has narrowed down potential targets for its response to Tehran’s recent missile attack to military and energy infrastructure.

Brent has risen about 9% this month as the prospect of an escalation in the Middle East conflict threatens output from a region that supplies about a third of the world’s oil. The tensions have seen hedge funds flee bearish bets against the crude benchmark at the fastest pace in nearly eight years.

