JPMorgan Hires Deutsche Bank’s Trey Hanlan for Health-Care Deals

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired health-care banker Trey Hanlan as a managing director on the mid-cap investment banking team, according to people familiar with the matter.

The hire is part of a push by the biggest US bank to expand its coverage of smaller companies.

Hanlan, who has worked at Deutsche Bank AG since 2018, will be based in New York and report to John Richert, head of JPMorgan’s mid-cap investment banking effort, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

Hanlan will cover health-care services companies with a focus on value-based care and will work closely with the bank’s health-care services investment banking team on situations involving larger companies.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

JPMorgan earlier this year brought together its commercial and investment banking segments, appointing Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh to lead the combined group, which covers middle-market companies up to large, blue-chip firms. Richert’s team of bankers has historically been a hybrid between the two formerly distinct groups.

Other health-care additions to Richert’s group this year include: Christopher Dass, who joined from Deutsche Bank to cover pharma-tech and pharma-services companies, and Andrew Redmond, who is joining from Guggenheim to cover health-care services.

While at Deutsche Bank, Hanlan advised on transactions including Signify Health Inc.’s roughly $8 billion sale to CVS Health Corp as well the initial public offering of primary care company Agilon Health Inc.

Prior to Deutsche Bank, Hanlan spent time at firms including Moelis & Co. and Bank of America Corp., according to Finra records.

