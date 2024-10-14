JPMorgan Hires Paris Heymann for Venture, Growth-Equity Bets

JP Morgan Chase & Co. signage at the company's offices in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 11.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management arm hired Paris Heymann as co-managing partner of its venture and growth-equity effort.

Heymann was most recently a partner at Index Ventures, which he joined in 2022 to help establish its New York office. He started at JPMorgan Private Capital on Monday as co-managing partner of Growth Equity Partners, alongside Christopher “Topher” Dawe.

Heymann “can quickly see the transformative power of what a company is building while remaining disciplined, which is critical,” Patrick McGoldrick, managing partner of JPMorgan Private Capital, said in an interview.

JPMorgan’s Growth Equity Partners arm last year closed its first growth-equity fund with more than $1 billion, and focuses on investing in startups during Series B through to pre-initial public offering funding rounds. The group’s average check size is around $50 million, though it can range from $20 million to $100 million, McGoldrick said.

The firm aims to bolster the growth of startups it backs, in part by making introductions to other companies as potential customers. JPMorgan — which spends some $17 billion on technology needs annually — may itself be a customer, McGoldrick said.

The group has backed market-intelligence platform AlphaSense, of which JPMorgan is a customer. It has also backed Loop, a provider of audit and payment systems to logistics companies, Eye Security, Thoropass, Plaid and Airtable.

At Index, Heymann sought to make investments in software, data and artificial-intelligence companies. He oversaw bets on Albert Invent, Built Technologies, Nourish and others. Before Index, Heymann was a partner at Arena Holdings and backed companies including Celonis, Databricks, Dataiku, Figma, ServiceTitan and KnowBe4, his LinkedIn profile shows. KnowBe4 was acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

