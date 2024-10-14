Labour Scraps UK State Bank Merger in Green Investment Overhaul

Pedestrians watch the sun set over skyscrapers on the skyline from Greenwich Park in London, U.K., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. London's best offices are forecast to plunge in value by as much as 15% this year as the coronavirus hits rents and investors' appetite for real estate. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The new Labour government has scrapped plans to merge the UK Infrastructure Bank and British Business Bank, instead unveiling a revamped version of the two firms to boost investment in green industries and startups.

Under plans announced at the International Investment Summit in London on Monday, the UKIB will be rebranded the National Wealth Fund, with a focus on climate, and the BBB will remain a separate entity financing innovative young companies. Both will have abilities to deploy money from private investors.

The decision not to create a single integrated body was taken three months after the government said it would “bring together key institutions” to “mobilize billions more in private investment.” The announcement was part of a broader pitch that Britain is open for business as the government unveiled billions of pounds of investment commitments from corporates and asset managers.

Labour has previously pledged £7.3 billion of public funds for the NWF, which will be combined with UKIB’s existing resources to take available funding to £27.8 billion, including £10 billion of non-cash guarantees.

The British Business Bank will be given greater independence to raise money from pension funds for early-stage investment under a new “British Growth Partnership.” The BBB, which does not have a balance sheet of its own, has £7.9 billion of commercial programs.

“The decisions which lie ahead of us will not always be easy,” Reeves said in a statement. “But by taking the right choices to grow our economy and drive investment we will create good jobs and new opportunities across every part of the country.”

Reeves had originally hoped to combine the UKIB and BBB into a single entity that offered all kinds of financing, from co-investment to guarantees. Bringing the institutions together would have been time-consuming and potentially delayed investment plans.

Kate Bingham, managing partner of SV Health and the former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce during the pandemic, said the overhaul of the BBB “enables the bank to catalyse institutional investment, including from pension funds, into brilliant UK companies.”

