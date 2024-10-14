Solomon Partners Hires Butcher From Moelis for Tech Team

Monitors are displayed inside a trading room at Deutsche Bank Headquarters in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners has hired James Butcher as a managing director in its technology group.

Butcher will be based in New York and focus on advising companies in the information services and business-to-business sectors, according to a statement on Monday.

He joins the boutique investment bank from Moelis & Co., where he worked with media and technology companies. A representative for Moelis declined to comment.

Technology dealmaking has bounced back in 2024 after two disappointing years. The value of transactions in the sector is up more than a quarter this year to roughly $384 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

New York-based Solomon Partners was founded in 1989. Since striking an alliance with Natixis SA in 2016, it has been steadily adding to its ranks.

In June, Solomon Partners appointed Solange Velazquez from William Blair & Co. as managing director focused on transportation technology. The following month, the bank announced plans to open an office in Tampa, Florida.

