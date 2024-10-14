Tesla’s Optimus Robots Were Remotely Operated at Cybercab Event

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. used humans to remotely control some capabilities of its Optimus robot prototypes at a recent event designed to generate investor enthusiasm for forthcoming products, according to people familiar with the matter.

Employees stationed elsewhere oversaw many of the interactions between the humanoid machines and attendees of last week’s “We, Robot” showcase near Los Angeles, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing company operations. The Optimus prototypes were able to walk without external control using artificial intelligence, the people said.

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some attendees said on social media afterward that the robots had help and at least one video posted online purportedly from the Oct. 10 Cybercab event shows an Optimus bartender acknowledging that it was being “assisted by a human.” That wasn’t stated by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk during his remarks on a webcast.

The use of human input raises questions over the capabilities and market readiness of the bot, which Musk said last week he expects to be “the biggest product ever of any kind.” The CEO told the crowd it will handle many household tasks and could eventually be available to consumers for $20,000 to $30,000 each.

“What can it do?” Musk said. “It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do.”

While Tesla had previously shown Optimus prototypes, last week was the first time non-employees had a chance to interact directly with the black-and-white machines. They poured drinks for attendees, gave high fives and even played rock, paper, scissors.

The robot’s capabilities have long been closely watched by investors, even if the product’s launch timing remains uncertain. Observers noted in 2022 when an early prototype had to be carried onstage by people. Tesla has also posted updates showing versions that could sort blocks and dance.

Robotaxi Launch

Optimus was one of several products highlighted at last week’s event, along with the introduction of the Cybercab robotaxi and a van concept. Guests at the invite-only launch — including investors, Wall Street analysts and fans of the automaker — took short rides in autonomously driven vehicles that were not human-controlled.

The flashy event, held on a movie studio lot, was broadly seen as underwhelming due to its lack of technical details and vagueness on the plans for the robotaxi business. The following day, Tesla’s shares suffered the worst decline in more than two months.

Many of the attendees cited their interactions with Optimus as a standout feature of the Tesla showcase.

“Optimus stole the show in my view,” Nancy Tengler, chief executive officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, said in a note to clients after attending the event. “Optimus paraded in and danced and looked remarkably human.”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the soiree a “glimpse of the future,” saying in a writeup that the human-mimicking robot is “potentially much closer to a reality” than thought heading into the evening.

Gene Munster, managing partner of growth-investment firm Deepwater Asset Management, acknowledged the idea that Optimus was remotely controlled and said he had been “fooled” at the event. Still, he said in a post on Musk’s X platform, it gave a “window into the potential around these products.”

