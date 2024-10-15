Dye & Durham Inks Accord with Activist Blacksheep on Board Seat

The TSX ticker on the outside of the TMX Group headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 6. 2024. Canadian stocks tumbled at the open, then pared those losses, as traders caught up after the Toronto Stock Exchange and other venues were closed for a public holiday during Mondays global selloff.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian software firm Dye & Durham Ltd. reached an agreement to give a board seat to one of its largest shareholders as it tries to fend off a campaign by activist investors.

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd. will have the right to name one board member and has agreed to “voting support and other customary terms,” Dye & Durham said in a statement. The Dublin-based investment manager owns about 6% of the company.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Blacksheep and our other constructive stakeholders to execute on our strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Matt Proud said in a press release Tuesday.

Dye & Durham, which provides software and services to the legal and banking sectors, went on an acquisition spree after a successful initial public offering in 2020. But it has had to reconsider its growth strategy because of concerns about high leverage. The shares, which briefly traded above C$50 in 2021, closed last week at C$15.79.

Dye & Durham has hired Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser and Goodmans LLP and Groia & Co. as its legal team.

Last month, another shareholder, Engine Capital Management LP, took issue with Dye & Durham’s decision to execute two deals and asked the company to call a special meeting as soon as possible to allow investors to vote on the board. A meeting has now been set for Dec. 10.

Engine Managing Partner Arnaud Ajdler said his firm was “blindsided” by Dye & Durham’s plans for two acquisitions totaling C$69.3 million ($50.2 million). The transactions go against previous commitments to lower its debt, he said.

Dye & Durham pushed back, saying it’s confident in its ability to execute strategic mergers and acquisitions while achieving debt reduction targets.

The software company “completed two small tuck-in acquisitions, which are expected to exceed the company’s historical returns target without adding any funded debt,” Dye & Durham said at the time, adding that it’s managed to refinance some of its debt on more favorable terms.

