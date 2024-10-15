Gold Industry Sees Bullion Surging 10% in a Year to New Record

(Bloomberg) -- Gold is expected to climb to new record highs in the next year, according to a survey of the bullion industry.
Delegates gathered in Miami for the London Bullion Market Association’s annual conference expect prices to rise to an average $2,917.40 an ounce by late October next year, almost 10% above current levels. The number is based on the two-day average of forecasts from top traders, refiners and miners attending the conference in Florida.
Spot bullion has surged about 29% this year, thanks to its appeal as a haven during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and its role as a diversification play to safeguard wealth. It rose above $2,685 an ounce last month to hit an all-time high, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s shift to interest-rate cuts. Non-yielding gold tends to perform better in a lower-rate environment.
Silver prices were predicted to gain 43% over the same period to reach $45 an ounce, according to the average forecast of the LBMA delegates surveyed.
