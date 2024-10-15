Gold Industry Sees Bullion Surging 10% in a Year to New Record

Gold bars stored inside the gold vault at The Reserve vault, operated by Silver Bullion Pte Ltd., in Singapore, on Monday, July 29, 2024. The Reserve, an enormous vault for storing precious metal, opened last month to cater to increased demand from the world's uber wealthy for high-security storage. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold is expected to climb to new record highs in the next year, according to a survey of the bullion industry.

Delegates gathered in Miami for the London Bullion Market Association’s annual conference expect prices to rise to an average $2,917.40 an ounce by late October next year, almost 10% above current levels. The number is based on the two-day average of forecasts from top traders, refiners and miners attending the conference in Florida.

Spot bullion has surged about 29% this year, thanks to its appeal as a haven during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and its role as a diversification play to safeguard wealth. It rose above $2,685 an ounce last month to hit an all-time high, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s shift to interest-rate cuts. Non-yielding gold tends to perform better in a lower-rate environment.

Silver prices were predicted to gain 43% over the same period to reach $45 an ounce, according to the average forecast of the LBMA delegates surveyed.

