Philippines Says China Ship Hit Fisheries Vessel in Disputed Sea

China Coast Guard ships (L and R) are seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on August 26, 2024. Photographer: Jam Sta Rosajam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said a Chinese maritime militia vessel “deliberately sideswiped” and caused minor damage on a government fisheries boat in the South China Sea amid lingering tensions between the two nations in the disputed waters.

The incident took place on Friday while two vessels of Manila’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources boats conducted routine patrol near the Philippines-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands, according to a statement from the agency on Tuesday.

“These dangerous maneuvers caused the sideswiping and collision with the BFAR vessel, which sustained minor dents in its starboard bow,” the agency said. The Philippine ship was able to continue with its mission in the cays near Thitu, it said, despite the moves by the Chinese boat.

Vessels of the two countries have repeatedly clashed in the South China Sea as the Philippines pushed back against Beijing’s expansive claims over the key waterway.

