United Air Tops Estimates in Rebound From Price-Cut Pressure

Workers replace an electrical cable on a Boeing 777-200 airplane in a United Airlines maintenance hangar at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s shares rose after the carrier forecast better-than-expected profit this quarter, tempering concerns that Boeing Co. aircraft delays and regulatory pressure will put expansion plans at risk. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. reported a third-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street’s expectations in a sign the company is bouncing back from widespread fare discounts that squeezed many carriers this summer.

Adjusted profit was $3.33 a share in the period, United said in a statement Tuesday. That topped the $3.07 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company also authorized a new $1.5 billion share buyback, including as much as $500 million this year.

The results indicate that United is recovering quickly from deep price cuts across the industry as airlines fought to fill an excess of seats in the market during the summer travel season. Delta Air Lines Inc., the first major airline to report results for the most recent period, last week forecast a fourth-quarter profit and sales below analysts’ estimates.

United said it expects an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $2.50 to $3 a share. The midpoint of that range is consistent with the $2.75 per share expected by analysts.

Third-quarter revenue of $14.8 billion also exceeded the $14.7 billion consensus from Wall Street. The result were helped by a 13% increase in corporate travel sales from a year ago and a 5% rise in premium revenue. Sales of basic economy tickets, a bare-bones fare used to lure travelers from discount carriers, jumped 20%.

The carrier’s shares rose 1.5% in after-hours trading in New York. The stock has gained more than 50% this year, beating a roughly 22% advance by the S&P 500 Index.

United had earlier said an industry gauge of demand and pricing turned positive in August, ahead of a September improvement across the industry, as airlines began cutting unprofitable routes and fares started moving higher.

United’s new share repurchase authorization is the company’s first since the pandemic brought air travel to a near standstill in 2020. The buybacks will be funded by free cash flow, the airline said.

“Importantly, my commitment to you is that investing in our people and our business will always be my top priority even while we institute this share repurchase program,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said Tuesday in a message to employees.

United executives are scheduled to discuss the results in a conference call with industry analysts and investors on Wednesday.

(Updates with shares, additional detail from sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.