Apple, Tesla Will Pay Higher US Taxes Under Trump, Lutnick Says

(Bloomberg) -- Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of Donald Trump’s transition team, said firms like Apple Inc. will pay more tax in the US under a second Trump administration.

A Trump presidency would limit monopoly providers, make permanent the 2017 tax cuts, and encourage people to build in the US and pay taxes, said Lutnick, the Cantor Fitzgerald LP chief executive officer who is in charge of recruiting political appointees in case Trump is elected in November.

In particular, Lutnick took aim at tax regimes like Ireland’s and suggested firms like Apple and Tesla Inc. would be forced to pay higher US taxes if Trump takes office. He said Elon Musk, who he spent time with on Sunday, told him he was happy for Tesla to pay more US tax, so long as such rules applied to everyone.

“Have them pay their taxes in America and that is how you fix America,” he said. “There shouldn’t be carve outs for Apple.”

The transition co-chair is busy organizing names who could form a future administration, with a heavy emphasis on drawing leaders from the private sector.

“I’ve talked to probably the top 150 businesspeople across the US, probably the top 50 political people, and they analyzed everybody,” he said. “We have 5,000 people already that we know have been vouched for by the greatest people.”

