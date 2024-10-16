Cathay Pacific’s New Business Class Is All About Quiet Luxury

(Bloomberg) -- On Emirates, passengers in business class have a bartender to mix a cocktail mid-flight. Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. offers the Loft Lounge, a sky-high saloon where travelers can relax on red leather banquettes. Now Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is introducing an airborne art gallery.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier revealed its refreshed business class cabin on Wednesday evening, part of a HK$100 billion ($12.9 billion) multi-year outlay on new planes and upgraded lounges.

One differentiating factor: The “Gallery in the skies,” a curated art selection of 30 works featuring artists with unique connections to Hong Kong. Each piece will offer a different perspective on nature, with “a calming energy that draws one into the artist’s world.”

It’s part of Cathay’s quest to introduce a sense of quiet luxury, this much-hyped aesthetic exuding confident affluence without being ostentatious. No golden fixtures or faux wood paneling in sight. Instead, Cathay has refined the gray and green color palette that was prevalent in its older business-class cabins with a silver marble hue as the mainstay of the seat.

“Everyone’s moved on to have a door, a big TV, but its really the execution that makes the difference,” said Vivian Lo, who spearheaded Cathay’s new business-suite overhaul.

The new seat, dubbed The Aria Suite, has been six years in the making. It’s the first time Cathay has pivoted to suites in business class, swelling the ranks of airlines globally with privacy doors as the gold standard. Qatar Airways has them in their QSuite, and Japan Airlines Co. as well as Air France have followed suit.

As for the seat itself, Cathay won’t actually disclose how wide and long the berth is. It’s not exactly a state secret, but they’re not letting on.

“Bring a tape measure,” one of the airline representatives said at the unveiling.

When seated or reclined, the seat is comfortable all around. One of the unique features is the TV screen allows the traveler to control what type recline they want at the press of a button.

There’s wireless charging capabilities and ample storage for laptops and amenity kits. Another one of the most visible changes is the super-sized 24-inch touchscreen TV.

On the Boeing Co. 777, the new configuration will allow for 45 seats in business class, split into two zones, 48 seats in premium economy and 268 passengers in coach. Cathay will eventually have 30 of the 777 jets refitted with the new look. Cabins in the existing Airbus SE A330s will get a facelift from 2026, and the A350 jets later in the decade.

The maiden commercial flight for the first refurbished jet is on Oct. 18 from Hong Kong to Beijing that will allow flight attendants to get familiar with their new surroundings. As more 777 jets come through the maintenance shop in a refit that’ll last until 2027, they’ll be put on longer-distance routes like New York, London, Sydney and Dubai.

For Cathay, the overhaul is well overdue. It’s been 10 years since the carrier was ranked as the best airline in the world by Skytrax, an industry body that sets consumer expectations. Qatar Airways earlier this year regained that title after having lost out to Singapore Airlines Ltd. last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.