Five Ski Destinations That Are Cheaper than Classics—and Just as Posh

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Good news for skiers: La Niña is promising massive snowfall in the Americas and colder temperatures in Europe this season, a relief after last year’s paltry powder. The downside? Resorts are expecting record crowds. But you can get the best of all worlds—epic terrain, solid deals, private stashes of pow—by choosing these alternatives hidden right around the corner from some of the world’s most famous destinations.

Instead of Courchevel, France … try St. Nicolas de Véroce

Courchevel and nearby Megève are both as expensive as they are exquisite, yet a better deal awaits on the opposite side of the same Évasion Mont Blanc ski region. There you’ll find the resort of St. Nicolas de Véroce and its new, wallet-friendly Hôtel Armancette. The 19 ski-in, ski-out rooms (from €593) overlook the Mont-Blanc range, connecting to a swatch of terrain so wide, its 235 intermediate-friendly runs can take you all the way to Megève and back in a single day of skiing. Round trip, it takes about six hours, including a stop for Savoyard fondue and almond cream-filled galette des rois at the on-mountain Chalet du Radaz. An added bonus: The resort is part of the Mont Blanc Unlimited Pass, which provides access to such legendary spots as Chamonix, only 40 minutes away.

Instead of Aspen-Snowmass … try Crested Butte

It’s more cowboy than Cartier, but Crested Butte’s rising luxury profile makes it especially appealing to diehards eager to test their skills. A third of the 1,547 skiable acres here are dedicated to an in-bounds section called “the extremes,” which plummets from 12,000 feet and includes some of Colorado’s most technically challenging double-black bowls. Beginners are well covered, too, however, with a spacious bunny hill, long traversing trails and a mellow attitude on-mountain. The area received its first real luxury hotel in 2022—the 10-room Vaquera House, with a hot tub roof deck and heated floors in the bathrooms (from $720 per night). And while you should still manage your après expectations—it’s mostly burgers and breweries—that too may be evolving, with live-fire restaurant Two Twelve bringing a dash of upscale dining to the main drag of Elk Avenue.

Instead of St. Moritz, Switzerland … try Arosa Lenzerheide

The hotel scene is booming 40 miles north of ritzy St. Moritz in Arosa Lenzerheide, where 140 miles of pistes unspool from a snow-sure top elevation of 9,400 feet. (By comparison, St. Moritz maxes out at 6,000 feet.) The terrain ranges from steep chutes to gentle, family-friendly slopes collectively served by a pair of spacious, fuss-free places to stay. In Arosa, ice hockey dynamos Marcel Niederer and Arno Del Curto have recently opened the Postresidenz am See (from 216 Swiss francs, or $254 per night, in season) with a collection of rooms and condo-style units. On the opposite side of the same mountain, some of the two-bedroom suites and rooms at Valbella Resort (from 337 Swiss francs) are fresh off a renovation courtesy of its owner, Lego Group Chief Executive Officer Niels Christiansen. Both are just a step from the slopes; Valbella is a favorite among European families for its hillside ski school, and the namesake hotel has a giant Lego-themed kids club for tiny tired legs. The après-ski scene is ambitious, too. The white-tablecloth tasting menus at Arosa’s La Brezza and Lenzerheide’s La Riva bear Michelin stars.

Instead of Kitzbühel, Austria … try Saalbach

Kitzbühel, with its mix of fast steeps and discounted beginner terrain, draws more and more US enthusiasts every year. The greater Tirol region saw a 20% growth in visits year over year, according to Ski.com, and this ski-racing capital claimed most of that traffic. But Austrians have long cherished an alternative: Saalbach. Located only an hour away, the megaresort is bigger and, some say, better equipped than its well-known counterpart, especially with three new gondolas and lifts being installed before the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships this February. Another draw? Saalbach’s raucous après scene means less competition for first tracks. Stay at the slope-side Naturhotel Forsthofgut (from €230, or $254), a modern chalet-style property with lots of clean lines and blond wood. Its ski school will accept toddlers who are ready to click into bindings and pair more experienced skiers with professional guides to hit the area’s renowned circuits, such as the 40-mile, 32-lift Challenge.

Instead of Niseko, Japan … try Rusutsu

If you’re chasing Ja-pow, consider that Rusutsu, just a 30-minute drive or train east of iconic Niseko, gets almost the same weather. What it doesn’t have are throngs of international tourists trampling down those dreamy conditions. Rusutsu is petite compared with giant Niseko—claiming just 524 acres and 27 trails over three mountains—but size isn’t everything: Owner Kamori Kanko Co. has been behind other world-class ski destinations such as Tignes in the French Alps and Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe. It’s won the World Ski Award for Japan’s best ski resort four times since 2017. Book the Vale Rusutsu (from ¥40,000 or $277 per night) for its panoramic West Mountain views and proximity to the new Kotobuki hot spring. Or try the Westin Rusutsu Resort (from ¥94,000), which will open newly renovated guest rooms in December.

