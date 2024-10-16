Hawaii Utility Cuts Power on Maui Because of Wildfire Threat

(Bloomberg) -- Hawaiian Electric said it will cut power to communities on the western side of Maui as high winds and dry conditions create conditions ripe for the risk of wildfires.

The planned blackouts will start at 12 local time and may last through most of the day, the utility said in a statement Wednesday. The move comes after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands for Hawaii.

Hawaiian Electric is among a growing number of power providers that will intentionally shut off power to limit the danger of electrical sparks during gusty winds and low humidity levels. Last year’s deadly wildfire that razed the town of Lahaina on Maui was caused when Hawaiian Electric re-energized downed electrical lines in dry brush, a recent investigative report found. Hawaiian Electric, which hasn’t admitted liability for the Maui fire, has agreed to pay about $2 billion of a $4 billion settlement with victims of the disaster.

Meanwhile in California, the state’s utilities have warned that they may need to cut power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses starting Thursday amid critical fire weather.

