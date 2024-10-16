Mexico’s Yorio to Take VP Role at Latin America Development Bank

Gabriel Yorio, Mexico's deputy minister of finance and public credit, during the Association of Mexican Banks (ABM) convention in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The convention is the most important economic-financial forum in the country, bringing together more than 1300 attendees to analyze and discuss the main issue affecting the industry. Photographer: Fred Ramos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gabriel Yorio was named to a top post at Latin America’s main development bank following his departure from Mexico’s finance ministry last month.

Yorio will take over as vice president for finance and administration at the Inter-American Development Bank, according to people familiar with the decision by the bank’s board. They requested anonymity as the decision has not been announced yet.

Yorio was the second most senior official at Mexico’s finance ministry during the administration of former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose term ended at the start of October.

He had been the main interlocutor with Wall Street investors during Lopez Obrador’s term, brokering a deal with bondholders after AMLO, as the president is known, canceled a partly built airport at the start of his administration. He worked on the issuance of sustainable bonds by the government and helped push pension and capital market reforms through Congress.

