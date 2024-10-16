Musk Taps Confidante Afshar to Oversee Tesla Sales in US, Europe

A worker unloads a new Tesla Model 3 from a truck at a logistics drop zone in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The world's largest seller of battery-electric vehicles is well off its pace of 1.8 million deliveries last year and reiterated that volume growth will be notably lower in 2024. Photographer: M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Omead Afshar, one of Elon Musk’s closest confidantes, has been promoted to oversee Tesla Inc.’s operations in North America and Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

Afshar, who worked in the “Office of the CEO,” is now a vice president overseeing manufacturing and sales, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing a private matter. His direct reports include Troy Jones, the VP of North America Sales and Service, as well as Jason Shawhan, the director of manufacturing for Tesla in Texas. The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.

Afshar came under internal scrutiny in 2022 for his role in purchasing hard-to-get construction materials, Bloomberg reported, and worked at SpaceX for a time.

Musk has a long history of shuffling executives from one part of his empire to another, or sharing them across his companies. The Austin based electric car maker has just three named executive officers: Musk, CFO Vaibhav Taneja and Tom Zhu, the Senior Vice President of Automotive.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.