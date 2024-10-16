Paris and London Bask in Autumn Warmth Before Next Storms Arrive

(Bloomberg) -- Paris and London are experiencing above-average temperatures, as warmer conditions envelop much of Europe.

The French capital will reach as high as 23C (73F) on Wednesday, according to Meteo France, while London climbs to 22C. The mean temperature in Zurich is forecast to be 7C above the 30-year norm, curbing household heating demand.

“It’s unseasonably mild this morning,” according to La Chaine Météo. “The temperatures are often higher than what you would expect at the height of summer.”

In France, the warm autumn weather will give way to heavy rain and strong winds from the peaks of the Pyrenees to the vineyards of Burgundy, as a cold front pushes in from the Atlantic. Over the next two days, that could bring as much as 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rain to the Cevennes, creating the risk of localized flooding.

A yellow rain alert is also in place for western parts of England and Wales.

Listen on Zero: Climate Change Is ‘Loading the Weather Dice Against Us’

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.