RTX to Pay $290 Million to Settle US Criminal Corruption Probe

(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. agreed to pay $290 million to the US government to settle a criminal corruption probe into violations of arms export laws, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Jessica Weigel said RTX agreed to the fines and forfeitures to settle one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and a second count involving US arms export control laws. Both occurred between 2012 and 2016.

RTX, which changed its name from Raytheon Technologies, also agreed to extend its corporate compliance programs and to be under a corporate monitor. The proceeding Wednesday was before US District Judge Ramon Reyes.

The deferred prosecution agreement resolution concludes an investigation started by the Justice Department’s criminal fraud section. A copy of the deferred prosecution agreement wasn’t immediately available.

The company waived an indictment, Raja Maharajh, general counsel for RTX, said in court.

RTX also is the subject of a separate investigation by the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts into pricing of various missile and defense contracts.

The company didn’t immediately comment on the settlement.

--With assistance from Kiel Porter.

