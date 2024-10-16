Swiss Government Proposes Raising Sales Tax to Finance Pensions

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland proposed increasing sales tax by 0.7 percentage points from 2026 to help fund pension payments and has also decided to cut the tax-free import limit for shopping outside the country.

General sales tax would rise to 8.8% from 8.1%, the government said in a statement on Wednesday Reduced tax rate for hotels is set to increase to 4.2% from 3.8%, for daily essentials to 2.8% from 2.6% Changes require approval by parliament and need to pass a public vote Tax hikes are planned to take effect from January 2026 NOTE: Government plans to raise the sales tax to fund a 13th monthly pensions payment for retirees, which citizens voted for in March Read More: Switzerland Pushes for VAT Increase to Fund Pension Boost

The daily tax-free limit for importing groceries and other goods bought outside Switzerland’s borders will be halved to 150 francs ($174) from 300 francs per person, the government said in a separate statement Change doesn’t require parliamentary approval Will take effect from Jan. 1 NOTE: Border cantons St Gallen and Thurgau had pushed for the change NOTE: Since Swiss prices — especially for groceries — are higher than in surrounding countries, shopping across the border is attractive for many people in the country Read More: One Hatchback, 68 Tons of Meat: Arrest Ends Swiss Smuggling Case



