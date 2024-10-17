Chile Anti-Crime Mastermind Steps Down Following Rape Allegation

(Bloomberg) -- Chile Interior Ministry Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve stepped down following reports that he’s being investigated for rape, a shock development that robs the government of one of its top crime-fighting officials.

Monsalve told reporters on Thursday that he will leave his post, while adding he still does not know the details of the accusations. “I have the absolute conviction that I have not committed any act that constitutes a crime. In the context of the investigation, I will show my innocence,” he said.

Local newspaper La Tercera reported earlier in the day that Monsalve met with the accuser for drinks on Sept. 22 before she allegedly woke up in her hotel bed with signs of sexual aggression. The accuser, who works in the presidential palace, made the formal accusation this week, La Tercera said.

The departure marks a blow for the administration of leftist President Gabriel Boric. Monsalve was one of the authorities in charge of designing and implementing strategies in Chile’s fight against organized crime, which has taken on outsized importance in recent years. The case also stands to embarrass a government that’s been a major proponent of women’s rights.

