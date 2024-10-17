Key Takeaways from China’s Housing Ministry Briefing

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from a briefing in China on Thursday on the property market, by speakers including Housing Minister Ni Hong:

China is expanding a “white list” program that allows unfinished housing projects and developers to access credit. Loans approved under this program will reach 4 trillion yuan ($561 billion) by the end of the year, almost double what they are now.

Chinese cities will renovate 1 million more homes in run-down downtown districts known as “urban villages.” Local governments will be allowed to finance that program by issuing special bonds — through which residents can receive cash to buy new apartments.

Ni said since the beginning of the month, he has seen a broad-based recovery in the property markets of the country’s top cities. The market nationwide is “starting to find its bottom” after slumping for three years, he added.

The measures announced indicate Beijing is pressuring banks and local governments to provide more funding to the property market, a disappointment for economists calling for the central government and the People’s Bank of China to step in.

Investors were largely underwhelmed by the briefing, partly due to a lack of fresh, bold steps, and the absence of a specific figure for stimulus. A gauge of developers tracked by Bloomberg had fallen 8.3% by 11:30 a.m. local time, while iron ore and steel futures were lower in the commodities market.

