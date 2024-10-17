New York Fed’s Latest Tool Shows Bank Reserves Still Abundant

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. A banner year for stocks is drawing to a close, with gains in big tech leaving the market near all-time highs amid the artificial intelligence exuberance and dovish Federal Reserve bets. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The amount of reserves underlying the US banking system remains plentiful, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York gauge that will be published monthly.

The first estimates of Reserve Demand Elasticity released on Thursday suggest that reserves were still abundant as of Oct. 11, according to the New York Fed. The data offers the latest evidence that the US central bank can keep removing liquidity from the system via its quantitative tightening program.

Wall Street strategists had expected the barometer, which will be published monthly, to indicate that reserves are ample. Barclays Plc’s Joseph Abate this week pointed out that such a reading means the Fed could continue QT into 2025.

RDE is a real-time assessment of the abundance of US bank reserves, calculated using data on federal funds transactions and the aggregate amount of reserves of depository institutions collected by the central bank. The estimate also uses daily data on the interest on reserve balances rate, as well as weekly data on commercial banks’ total assets.

In an accompanying blog post, New York Fed head of banking studies Gara Afonso and others wrote that the average level of the RDE was consistently close to zero from late 2014 through the end of 2017 given the ampleness of reserves in the system. The fed funds rate then became more sensitive to reserves as the Fed unwound its balance sheet in 2018 and 2019 pushing the slope of the demand curve to negative levels, creating dysfunction in funding markets. However, it returned to zero as the central bank injected liquidity in the banking system in order to retain control of short-term interest rates.

“These latest RDE estimates are indistinguishable from zero, meaning that the federal funds rate does not significantly respond to shifts in reserve supply,” according to a New York Fed statement.

Market participants have been debating how much more the central banks would be able to shrink its portfolio of assets before worrisome cracks — similar to those seen in 2019 ahead of an acute funding squeeze — start to appear. Bank reserves are about $3.2 trillion, according to the latest data.

The Fed has been winding down its holdings since June 2022 gradually increasing the amount of Treasury and mortgage bonds allowed to run off its balance sheet without being reinvested. The central bank’s assets peaked at $95 billion per month, and in June it lowered the sum of Treasuries allowed to roll off to $25 billion from $60 billion.

“The Fed’s reserve elasticity estimates have not raised any red flags thus far in this cycle and are unlikely to do so for some time to come,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note to clients published on Monday.

