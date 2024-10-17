Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park to Open May 22 in Orlando

(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. will open its newest theme park in Florida, Universal Epic Universe, on May 22, looking to keep guests staying longer and spending more in the competitive Orlando market.

Tickets to the park will go on sale in two stages. On Oct. 22, guests will be able to reserve a spot provided they purchase tickets to visit the company’s parks for at least three days, including one day at Epic Universe. The three-park packages range from $352 to $521, depending on the date.

Universal annual pass holders will be able to buy tickets on Oct. 24. Tickets for other buyers will be available at a later date.

With the new property, Comcast will operate four parks in the Orlando market, including the original Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay, a water attraction.

Epic Universe will feature five themed areas, including a Super Nintendo World and another devoted to Universal’s monster films. It includes three new hotels, bringing the company’s total in the market to 11.

The goal, as it is for Walt Disney Co.’s neighboring theme parks, is to get guests to stay longer in the region and at those properties, not at a rival’s.

Visitors to central Florida used to just spend just one day at a Universal park after visiting Disney World. That began to change after Universal opened a Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Islands of Adventure in 2010, followed by another Harry Potter feature at Universal Studios four years later.

Epic Universe will include a third Harry Potter land, this one set in the Paris of the Fantastic Beasts film series.

