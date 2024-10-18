Ally Reins In New Auto Lending to Manage Consumers’ Debt Loads

The Ally Financial logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, US, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Ally Financial Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 19.

(Bloomberg) -- Ally Financial Inc. reported new auto loans well below expectations as the firm pulls back to stem souring loans.

Third-quarter auto originations came in at $9.4 billion, compared with the estimate of $10.4 billion.

“Retail auto net charge-offs of 2.24% are elevated, but we are confident the curtailment actions we’ve taken will drive losses lower over time,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rhodes said in a statement Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson said last month that the lender’s retail auto book might underperform because borrowers are struggling with high inflation and a weakening employment picture, sending shares tumbling at the time. As Ally’s credit challenges have intensified, he said, the firm may have to put aside more reserves to cover bad loans.

The provision for credit losses increased to $645 million, in line with the $649.1 million expected by analysts. Net charge-offs were below expectations of $542.2 million, coming in at $517 million for the period.

Hutchinson’s comments contrast with what other lenders said they have been seeing over the past few months, in particular that US consumers continue to spend.

Adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents for the three-month period topped the average estimate of 52 cents. Revenue was $2.1 billion.

