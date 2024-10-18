Amex Lifts Full-Year Guidance as Consumers Embrace Pricier Cards

(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. raised its full-year guidance again after reporting earnings that beat estimates as consumers continue to turn to their rewards-rich credit cards.

Amex lifted its earnings per share guidance for 2024 to a range of $13.75 to $14.05. Earnings per share were $3.49 and net income was $2.51 billion in the third quarter, both surpassing analyst estimates. Revenue hit a record $16.6 billion, according to statement.

“We’ve had ten consecutive quarters of record revenue. We had a really good quarter,” Amex Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri in an interview. “We beat our own expectations and street too — raising guidance. We see nothing wrong with the fourth quarter.”

The company said consolidated provisions for credit losses were $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

New York-based Amex is known for catering to the travel and hospitality desires of higher-spending consumers, and during the quarter, the CEO of Amex-owned Resy said that demand for dining out has continued to stay strong.

Amex has completed 40 product refreshes since the beginning of the year, the company said.

“The strong early results we’re seeing from our product refreshes reinforce my confidence that we’re investing in the right areas to enhance our value propositions and meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our customers,” Squeri said in the statement.

