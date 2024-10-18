Bali Construction Ban Blocked by Local Opposition, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- A ban on building new hotels, villas and clubs on the Indonesian island of Bali is being frustrated by local politicians, according to a government minister.

A proposal for the two-year moratorium on building in Bali’s most congested areas has yet to get backing from the island’s local government, Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiago Uno said at a press conference.

“Even though the central government has been open to this initiative for quite a long time, when it comes to implementation at the local level, there hasn’t been a unified decision” he said at a meeting with reporters on Friday.

Bali has long been Indonesia’s biggest draw for international visitors thanks to its surfing beaches, idyllic rice fields and plethora of Hindu temples. But its status as a paradise island is challenged by severe congestion and difficulties with waste management. The over-development has also eaten up farmlands needed for food production.

Uno, who confirmed he would not be part of President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet, said the next government should work with local authorities to implement the building ban.

In certain parts of Bali, the rapid pace of construction is “not doable anymore,” Uno said. “The roads are small, and with the beach clubs the traffic is horrendous,” he said. “We need to move rather quickly to stop it before it’s too late.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.