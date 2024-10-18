Google Play Judge Temporarily Halts Order for App Store Changes

The icon for Google LLC's Play Store application, center, is displayed on a Huawei Technologies Co. P20 Pro smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Top U.S. corporations from chipmakers to Google have frozen the supply of critical software and components to Huawei, complying with a Trump administration crackdown that threatens to choke off China's largest technology company. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google won’t have to immediately revamp its Google Play store policies, after a federal judge in California temporarily paused his order that would have forced the technology giant to overhaul its app marketplace.

US District Judge James Donato on Friday granted the delay, but only until there is a ruling by the federal appeals court in San Francisco on Google’s separate request to put his Oct. 7 order on hold. Donato mandated the changes after a trial of antitrust claims by Epic Games Inc. A jury found Google abused its power in the Android app market.

“We’re pleased with the District Court’s decision to temporarily pause the implementation of dangerous remedies demanded by Epic, as the Court of Appeal considers our request to further pause the remedies while we appeal,” a Google spokesperson said.

Donato ordered Google Play to allow developers to set up app marketplaces and offer consumers billing options other than its own payment system. He set a Nov. 1 deadline to complete the changes — sooner than Google had said was possible.

The Google Play business generated $14.66 billion in sales in 2020. Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Mandeep Singh has estimated that in a worst-case scenario, Google Play could face a $1.15 billion drag on Alphabet’s gross profit.

