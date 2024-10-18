K Bank Scraps IPO Due to Weak Demand, Eyes Restart Next Year

The K Bank Co. app arranged on a smartphone in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Online lender K Bank has filed for an initial public offering in Seoul that may raise as much as 984 billion won ($732 million), in what would be the biggest South Korean listing in almost three years.

(Bloomberg) -- Online lender K Bank Co. has withdrawn its $700 million-plus initial public offering in Seoul after failing to generate enough demand from investors, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company had planned to price the offering Friday, with a debut scheduled for Oct. 30. A successful listing would have made it South Korea’s largest IPO in more than two-and-half years and valued the bank at 5 trillion won ($3.6 billion).

K Bank will revive the IPO early next year, the company said.

The company was seeking to raise as much as 984 billion won by offering 82 million shares and planning to use the proceeds for general working-capital purposes and technology investments.

The listing would have been South Korea’s biggest since battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd.’s $10.7 billion deal in January 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

K Bank posted net income of 85.4 billion won for the first half of the year, more than three times the amount in the same period in 2023, according to a filing last month.

NH Investment & Securities Co., KB Securities Co. and Bank of America Corp. are arranging K Bank’s IPO.

