Volvo Earnings Drop on Waning Freight, Construction Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Volvo AB’s earnings declined in the third quarter as the truckmaker struggled with slowing demand for heavy-duty rigs in most markets.

Adjusted operating profit slipped to 14.1 billion kronor ($1.3 billion) due to lower freight and construction activity, the company said Friday. Analysts had projected 15.05 billion kronor.

European manufacturers led by Volvo, Daimler Truck Holding AG and Traton SE are under pressure to cut costs as demand for big rigs slows in markets including Europe and China. They’re also contending with investments needed to shift to cleaner forms of transport. Electric-truck sales remain minimal due to their higher price tag and the slow build-out of charging infrastructure.

Volvo reported net truck order intake of 43,234 units in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations, with deliveries in the period also declining.

“Demand for construction equipment has slowed down, especially in Europe,” said Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt.

The company sees heavy-truck registrations declining slightly in Europe next year, to 290,000 units, and a minor increase in North America to 300,000 units.

Volvo also said it’s decided to postpone a planned battery factory in Mariestad, Sweden by 12 to 24 months because of the slower adoption of electric trucks.

