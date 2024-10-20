Saudi Extra Offers 30% Stake in Finance Unit in Riyadh IPO Boom

Photographs of, from left to right, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, former King Abdulaziz Al-Saud and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz sit on display inside the Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, sit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. A month after the murder of government critic Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, bankers say the rewards of doing business with the oil-rich kingdom far outweigh the risks. Photographer: Mohammed Almuaalemi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia-based United Electronics Co., known as Extra, will proceed with the listing of a 30% stake in its financial services unit on the Saudi main market.

The subsidiary, United International Holding Co., parent of Tasheel Finance, announced on Sunday its plan to float 7.5 million shares. The entire amount raised will be distributed to Extra, the selling shareholder, according to a statement.

HSBC Saudi Arabia and EFG Hermes KSA have been hired to arrange the offering, which may come in the next few weeks.

The electronics retailer established Tasheel Finance in 2019 to provide funding solutions to its costumers. Tasheel provides credit financing among other digital services. The subsidiary saw 59 million riyals ($15.7 million) in profit in the third quarter, representing 11% growth year on year.

Saudi Arabia has seen more than $15 billion in share sales this year, largely driven by Saudi Aramco’s $11.2 billion secondary offering in July.

So far this year, Riyadh has hosted a range of IPOs including a local hospital group, a human resource firm and a perfume maker.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Tabby is also considering plans to list.

