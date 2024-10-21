Baxter Aims to Take More New Dialysis Patients After Storm Halt

HALLE, GERMANY - JANUARY 15: A view of the production facility of U.S. health care company Baxter International in the state of North-Rhine Wetsphalia on January 15, 2021 in Halle, Germany. German vaccine maker BioNTech, which together with U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer is supplying the world with its anti-COVID-19 vaccine, has announced that it is partnering with Baxter to produce the COVID vaccine at the Halle facility on an 18-month contract beginning in late February or early March. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. will begin accepting more new home dialysis patients after hurricane damage to a plant forced it to limit enrollment to children and emergency cases.

The company, a major provider of fluids used for home dialysis, is aiming to “restore the number of new patient starts to pre-Hurricane Helene levels by the end of the year,” according to a statement Monday.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter produces much of the fluid used for peritoneal dialysis, a form of home-based treatment for people with kidney disease. Baxter’s plant in North Cove, North Carolina, which also makes other intravenous fluids, was forced to temporarily halt production after the hurricane caused power outages and flooding.

US regulators are allowing the company to bring in inventory made in some plants outside the country to ease the shortage. The first shipments arrived over the weekend, Baxter said.

The IV products are used in a wide variety of treatments and care plans. Closure of the plant disrupted care at some hospitals and clinics, and greater availability of its fluids will relieve strain on the system.

For patients “it can mean the difference between receiving their chemotherapy or a lifesaving treatment in an ICU, whether that’s an antibiotic or something to support their blood pressure,” said Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

--With assistance from Ike Swetlitz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.