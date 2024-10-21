Saxo Bank Is Said to Draw Altor-Led Group, Interactive Brokers

(Bloomberg) -- Interactive Brokers Group Inc. and a consortium of Altor Equity Partners and Centerbridge Partners are among those that have shown initial interest in acquiring Denmark’s Saxo Bank A/S, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Investors led by Altor and Centerbridge have submitted a non-binding bid for the Danish brokerage firm, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and there are other potential bidders interested in Saxo Bank, according to the people. Saxo Bank could still decide against a transaction, they added.

Saxo, the trading platform with about $120 billion of client assets, said in July that it had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to help it identify new owners. Saxo’s shareholders — Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Finnish Mandatum Oyj and founder Kim Fournais — will initiate a review of strategic opportunities with a direct sale being the primary aim.

Representatives for Altor, Centerbridge, Mandatum and Saxo Bank declined to comment. A representative from Geely said the company doesn’t comment on ongoing discussions until after the conclusion of a deal. Interactive Brokers didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Saxo Bank was set up in 1992 and until 2017 run by co-founders Fournais and Lars Seier Christensen, who turned it into one of Europe’s largest trading platforms. In 2017 Seier Christensen left the bank and sold his 25.71% stake to Geely in a deal that valued Saxo at €1.325 billion ($1.4 billion). Geely now owns almost 50% of the company.

Fournais has since stayed on as chief executive officer, locally known as the outspoken face of Saxo Bank and famous for buying a small Danish island to set up his private luxury resort and yacht facilities. He’s also known for flying his own plane to client meetings.

Mandatum in May acquired a 19.8% stake from Nordic Insurance Group Sampo Oyj for €302 million. Altor is the largest shareholder of Mandatum after increasing its stake to about 17% earlier this year. DNB Bank ASA on Monday said it will buy out rival Swedish firm Carnegie Holding AB and Altor, Carnegie’s main owner, has agreed to sell its stake.

Centerbridge, a private equity firm that specializes in financial services, has made some of the most high-profile deals in that space in Europe, including Aareal Bank.

