Air Taxis Take One Step Closer to Reality With FAA Safety Rules

A Joby Aviation electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during an event at Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Air taxi start-up Joby Aviation Inc. today announced it has delivered its first eVTOL to the US Air Force.

(Bloomberg) -- US aviation regulators will release final safety rules for the nascent air taxi industry Tuesday, crossing a key milestone for companies such as Joby Aviation Inc. and Archer Aviation Inc. to eventually begin commercial operations.

The new rules will lay out requirements for pilot training, as well as aircraft operations, Michael Whitaker, head of the US Federal Aviation Administration, said during a conference in Las Vegas. Additional details will be released later Tuesday.

“It’s designed to be very flexible,” Whitaker said of the new rule.

Air taxi companies have been waiting for the final regulation, which they’ve said will offer clarity that’s crucial for them to start commercial flights in the US as soon as the end of next year.

Firms like Joby and Archer are betting their battery-powered air taxis, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, will revolutionize the aviation landscape by cutting down on commute times in congested urban areas. However, both are still waiting for the FAA to certify their vehicles.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.