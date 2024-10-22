Bank of America Joins Bank Bond Sales Spree With 11-Year Deal

A customer uses an ATM machine at a Bank of America branch in New York, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Bank of America Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Oct. 15. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is the latest big Wall Street bank to tap the US investment-grade bond market after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ estimates.

The second-largest US bank is looking to sell bonds in a single tranche maturing in 11 years, and which are callable after 10, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The self-led deal may yield around 1.55 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

A spokesperson for BofA declined to comment.

The offering comes a week after the lender posted earnings that topped estimates. Revenue from equity and fixed income, currencies and commodities trading rose 12% to $4.93 billion in the third quarter, while investment banking also outperformed expectations.

BofA’s planned sale follows offerings from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which have collectively sold about $19.3 billion of high-grade bonds after also reporting earnings.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan credit analyst Kabir Caprihan forecast between $20 billion and $24 billion of sales from the Big Six US banks after they post results, more than the $15 billion the banks have typically raised in October over the prior decade.

