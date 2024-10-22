Lululemon Will Offer NHL Team Sportswear in Deal With Fanatics

David Swartz, senior equity analyst of Morningstar, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the pressure on the apparel maker.

(Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. has entered an arrangement with sports merchandiser Fanatics Inc. and the National Hockey League to design and develop fan apparel.

The new Lululemon clothes will feature 11 of the NHL’s 32 teams this season, including the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, with plans to expand to all the league’s franchises next year. The men’s and women’s collections include products such as hoodies, jackets, pants and belt bags, and will be available in local markets on Oct. 29.

Vancouver-based Lululemon, with its roots in yoga, has been venturing further into competitive sports as it grows. Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, who has an endorsement deal with Lululemon, will promote the new products in ads.

Ice hockey was a natural expansion point for Lululemon, as a Canadian company that outfits the nation’s Olympic team and has its headquarters close to the Canucks. Celeste Burgoyne, Lululemon’s president of the Americas and global guest innovation, said the brand has relationships with several NHL teams and the push into hockey was “super organic.”

Fanatics has licensing deals to make fan gear for many of the biggest sports leagues in the US, and works with the world’s largest sportswear company, Nike Inc., in football, baseball and college sports. This is its first partnership with Lululemon.

“The second we heard there was interest from Lululemon and the NHL for doing this, we did,” said Fanatics Commerce Chief Executive Officer Andrew Low Ah Kee.

NHL Chief Brand Officer Brian Jennings said the three-way partnership is in its “early stages” and hopes to reach more fans as it develops.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.