(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. Quarter Pounders were linked to an E. Coli outbreak in the western part of the US, sickening 49 people and killing one, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including a child, the agency said. The people reported eating at McDonald’s before the illness began and specifically mentioned having a Quarter Pounder, the agency said.

The restaurant chain’s shares dropped 9% in postmarket trading.

