Philip Morris Lifts Profit Target With US Zyn Sales Booming

(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. forecast higher-than-expected profit this year, citing soaring demand for its Zyn nicotine pouches in the US.

PMI, which also makes brands such as Marlboro cigarettes, said adjusted diluted earnings per share will now grow as much as 15% for the full year, excluding currency movements, up from 13% previously.

Zyn pouches, which contain nicotine and are taken orally by stuffing them under the upper lip, rose 41% alone during the third quarter in the US, the company said Tuesday. Demand for IQOS heated tobacco sticks in markets such as Greece and Germany are also driving sales, PMI added.

PMI shares rose as much as 3.2% in US premarket trading, having gained 26% this year.

PMI is moving toward cigarette alternatives amid increasing public awareness and concern about the health impact of tobacco. While the products contain fewer of the particles and chemicals that have linked cigarettes to cancer and heart disease, their mounting popularity has sparked controversy over whether young people who have never smoked have become hooked on them.

The rising popularity of Zyn in the US has caused supply constraints, although they’re now starting to ease. The company said in July it will spend $600 million on a new facility to make Zyn in the US.

Volumes in cans surged by 70% outside the US, helped by demand in Pakistan and South Africa.

PMI plans to generate two-thirds of revenue from smoke-free products by 2030, and said Tuesday that they represented 38% of total sales in the third quarter.

The company’s efforts to diversify hit a snag last month when it said it will sell asthma inhaler maker Vectura Group Ltd. for roughly a third of the price it paid three years ago, following criticism from health charities and scientific organizations. PMI disclosed Tuesday that it had taken a $198 million writedown on the business.

