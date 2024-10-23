Abercrombie & Fitch ‘Disgusted’ by Alleged Sex Crimes of Former CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. said it is “appalled and disgusted” by the alleged behavior of former Chief Executive Officer Mike Jeffries, further distancing itself from him after his arrest on Tuesday in a sex-trafficking case.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company reiterated an earlier statement released when the claims were first made public, in a new comment shared on Wednesday. The company added that Jeffries’ tenure at Abercrombie ended nearly 10 years ago and that it is “fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

Jeffries, who ran the company from 1992 to 2014, was charged with one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution.

In its statement, Abercrombie said it has “successfully transformed” its brands and culture and has “zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

Brian Bieber, a lawyer for Jeffries, said in a statement on Tuesday: “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media.”

The case is US v. Jeffries, 24-cr-00423, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Central Islip).

