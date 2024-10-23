Capital One-Discover Deal Faces Antitrust Probe by New York AG

Letitia James, New York's attorney general, speaks during a news conference in New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Donald Trump and his real estate company suffered a major defeat in New Yorks civil fraud suit over his inflated asset valuations, after a judge barred the former president from running any business in the state for three years and ordered the return of $364 million in illegal profits.

(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp.’s proposed acquisition of Discover Financial Services is being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said the deal would have “significant impact” on consumers in the state.

James on Wednesday asked a state court for permission to issue subpoenas to Capital One as part of an ongoing antitrust probe. She said New York would be particularly impacted by the proposed deal because Capital One and Discover have over $9.5 billion and $6.5 billion in credit card loans in the state.

The attorney general noted that the combined company would be especially dominant among subprime consumers, with a 30% market share, double its closest competitor.

“The effects will be particularly felt by the often vulnerable New Yorkers with subprime credit scores,” James said.

