Capital One-Discover Deal Faces Antitrust Probe by New York AG

(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp.’s proposed acquisition of Discover Financial Services is being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said the deal would have “significant impact” on consumers in the state.
James on Wednesday asked a state court for permission to issue subpoenas to Capital One as part of an ongoing antitrust probe. She said New York would be particularly impacted by the proposed deal because Capital One and Discover have over $9.5 billion and $6.5 billion in credit card loans in the state.
The attorney general noted that the combined company would be especially dominant among subprime consumers, with a 30% market share, double its closest competitor.
“The effects will be particularly felt by the often vulnerable New Yorkers with subprime credit scores,” James said.
