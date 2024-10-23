Intesa Plans for 9,000 Staff Exits After Inking Trade Union Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is planning for 9,000 staff exits by 2027 after striking an accord with the country’s trade unions, as Italy’s biggest bank seeks to boost profitability and curb expenses.

The reductions comprise 7,000 staff in Italy and 2,000 in its international divisions, the Milan-based lender said Wednesday in a statement.

The agreement with trade unions identified a way for 4,000 of the exits to be voluntary, either through retirements or through accessing the Solidarity Fund, according to the statement.

Intesa’s Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina has pledged to increase the firm’s profitability by curbing costs, and said the bank is counting on insurance, asset and wealth management to help lift fee income as the tailwind from high interest rates starts to fade.

The bank also aims to hire 3,500 by 2028, it said. Of those, 1,500 will be global advisors to help “ensure greater proximity to customers, specifically in wealth management and protection,” it said.

The bank expects to save about 500 million euros ($539 million) a year from personnel expenses starting from 2028, according to the statement. The bank also expects to book charges of 350 million euros, net of tax, in the fourth quarter, though it said those won’t impact its full-year net income forecast of more than 8.5 billion euros.

