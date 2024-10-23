Newmont Shares Fall as Earnings Miss Undermines Profit Surge

David Aspell, Co-CIO at Mt. Lucas Management LP., talks with us about gold's all-time high rally despite economic risks.

(Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp., shares plunged Wednesday in postmarket trading after reporting quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

The stock plunged as much as 7.2% to a low of $53.60 in New York after the world’s top gold producer reported third-quarter results that missed analysts’ expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings. The miss came even as Newmont posted its largest quarterly profit in five years.

Newmont’s net income attributable to shareholders was $922 million in the quarter, nearly six times more than the year-earlier period, the Denver-based company said Wednesday in its earnings report. That windfall puts Newmont on track to rake in $3.2 billion this year, according to estimates, which would be the company’s strongest year on record.

Newmont is the first major gold miner to report results in an earning season that’s expected to see bumper profits for bullion miners. The companies are cashing in on a soaring gold price that has hit repeated record highs this year while costs for mining the metal have eased.

The company is also benefiting from its roughly $15 billion purchase of Newcrest Mining Ltd. last year, which added a suite of gold and copper mines to the portfolio and cemented its status as the world’s biggest producer of the precious metal. Newmont churned out 1.67 million ounces of gold in the quarter, well surpassing its biggest rival, Barrick Gold Corp., which said it produced 943,000 ounces in preliminary results posted last week.

The company will hold an earnings call Thursday to discuss results.

