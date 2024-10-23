Swedbank’s Lending Profit Beats on Funding, Deposit Tailwinds

A Swedbank AB bank branch in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Swedbank will be reporting earnings on Feb. 2. Photographer: Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Swedbank AB reported better than expected profit from lending for the third quarter, helped by lower costs from market funding and deposits.

Net interest income for the three months through September fell 5% from a year ago to 12.23 billion kronor ($1.2 billion), the Stockholm-based lender said on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had forecast that the metric, which captures the difference the bank earns from lending and pays for deposits, would come in at 11.74 billion kronor.

Interest-rate cuts by central banks are pressuring banks’ net interest income, with Sweden’s Riksbank expected to reduce borrowing costs twice more this year after three quarter-point moves so far.

Swedbank’s total expenses for the quarter came in at 5.99 billion kronor, beating analyst expectations and falling 7% from the previous three-month period.

“Costs decreased seasonally, and as a consequence of the temporary hiring freeze and strict cost control,” Chief Executive Officer Jens Henriksson said in a statement.

Swedbank, which is Sweden’s second-largest by market capitalization, continues to wait for a verdict from US authorities, including the Department of Justice, to end a long-running probe into its past failures in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing as well as past errors relating to information disclosures at its Baltic branches.

The bank said investigations are at different stages and it cannot currently determine any financial consequences or when the investigations will be completed, according to the statement.

The uncertainty from the legal probe has for some time been seen as a drag on the shares, which are up 2.2% year-to-date.

